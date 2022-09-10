Bainbridge dismantles Thomasville

Bainbridge built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 31-7 win over Thomasville on September 9 in Georgia football.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Bainbridge and Thomasville were both scoreless.
The Bearcats registered a 3-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.
Bainbridge jumped to a 17-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bearcats outscored the Bulldogs 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
