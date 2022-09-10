Woodstock Etowah ekes out victory against Roswell Centennial

Woodstock Etowah posted a narrow 28-21 win over Roswell Centennial in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Woodstock Etowah and Roswell Centennial settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
