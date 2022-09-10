Over and out: Carrollton Central punches through Peachtree City Mcintosh

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Carrollton Central’s performance in a 61-40 destruction of Peachtree City Mcintosh in Georgia high school football on September 9.
Carrollton Central drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Peachtree City Mcintosh after the first quarter.
The Lions fought to a 34-14 halftime margin at the Chiefs’ expense.
Carrollton Central pulled to a 48-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Chiefs narrowed the gap 14-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
