Hogansville Callaway overcomes Cedartown’s lead to earn win 27-10

Hogansville Callaway rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Cedartown 27-10 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Cedartown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Hogansville Callaway as the first quarter ended.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Hogansville Callaway broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-10 lead over Cedartown.

The Cavaliers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Last season, Cedartown and Hogansville Callaway faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cedartown High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Cedartown squared off with Rockmart in a football game.

