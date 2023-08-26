Athens Clarke Central delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Watkinsville Oconee County 38-31

Athens Clarke Central finally found a way to top Watkinsville Oconee County 38-31 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Gladiators fought to a 24-14 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 31-21.

The Gladiators enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors’ 10-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Athens Clarke Central squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Watkinsville Oconee County High School.

