Dallas North Paulding survives for narrow win over Dallas East Paulding 21-17

Dallas North Paulding didn’t flinch, finally repelling Dallas East Paulding 21-17 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Dallas North Paulding a 14-7 lead over Dallas East Paulding.

The Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at intermission over the Wolfpack.

Dallas North Paulding broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-17 lead over Dallas East Paulding.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

