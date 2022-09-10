Alpharetta Denmark dodges a bullet in win over Kennesaw Harrison

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Alpharetta Denmark defeated Kennesaw Harrison 25-21 in Georgia high school football action on September 9.
Kennesaw Harrison started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Alpharetta Denmark at the end of the first quarter.
The Hoyas constructed a bold start that built a 21-10 gap on the Danes heading into the locker room.
Kennesaw Harrison had a 21-18 edge on Alpharetta Denmark at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
It took a 7-0 rally, but the Danes were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
