Cumming Forsyth Central lets lead slip away in Cumming North Forsyth’s victory 27-17

Cumming North Forsyth was shaken, but pushed past Cumming Forsyth Central for a 27-17 victory in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Cumming Forsyth Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Cumming North Forsyth as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Cumming North Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Cumming Forsyth Central.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Raiders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

