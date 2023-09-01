The Columbus Northside defense stifles Columbus Hardaway

Sports
By Sports Bot
39 minutes ago
Columbus Northside’s defense throttled Columbus Hardaway, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

Last season, Columbus Northside and Columbus Hardaway faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Columbus Northside High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Columbus Hardaway faced off against Columbus Carver and Columbus Northside took on Columbus on Aug. 18 at Columbus High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

