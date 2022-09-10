Storm warning: Homer Banks County rains down on Carnesville Franklin County

It would have taken a herculean effort for Carnesville Franklin County to claim this one, and Homer Banks County wouldn’t allow that in a 43-6 decision in Georgia high school football on September 9.
