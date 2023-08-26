Fitzgerald darts by Ashburn Turner County 43-19

Fitzgerald left no doubt on Friday, controlling Ashburn Turner County from start to finish for a 43-19 victory during this Georgia football game.

The first quarter gave Fitzgerald a 22-6 lead over Ashburn Turner County.

The Hurricanes registered a 36-6 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Rebels fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Hurricanes would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Fitzgerald and Ashburn Turner County faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Fitzgerald High School.

