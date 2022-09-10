Marietta Lassiter staggers Woodstock with resounding performance

Marietta Lassiter painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Woodstock’s defense for a 64-14 win for a Georgia high school football victory on September 9.
Marietta Lassiter opened with a 14-7 advantage over Woodstock through the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a lopsided 42-14 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.
Marietta Lassiter struck to a 51-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Wolverines 13-0 in the final quarter.
