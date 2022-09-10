Cedartown earns solid win over Calhoun

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Cedartown will take its 21-7 victory over Calhoun on September 9 in Georgia football.
The Bulldogs registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.
