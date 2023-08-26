Boys Football Roundup – August 25, 2023

Adairsville sets early tone to dominate Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 21-7

Adairsville scored early and often in a 21-7 win over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Adairsville darted in front of Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Tigers and the Bears were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Cumming West Forsyth.

Albany Dougherty shuts out Cuthbert Randolph Clay 34-0

Albany Dougherty’s defense throttled Cuthbert Randolph Clay, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The Trojans opened a modest 13-0 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Trojans’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.

Albany Westover earns solid win over Americus Sumter high school South 30-18

Albany Westover handed Americus Sumter high school South a tough 30-18 loss on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

The scoreboard showed Americus Sumter high school South with an 18-12 lead over Albany Westover heading into the third quarter.

The Panthers’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 18-0 by the Patriots.

Alma Bacon County dominates Sylvania Screven County 30-7

Alma Bacon County handled Sylvania Screven County 30-7 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Alma Bacon County opened with a 16-7 advantage over Sylvania Screven County through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Alma Bacon County thundered to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Alpharetta St. Francis overpowers Fairburn Landmark Christian in thorough fashion 42-7

Alpharetta St. Francis recorded a big victory over Fairburn Landmark Christian 42-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Athens Clarke Central delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Watkinsville Oconee County 38-31

Athens Clarke Central finally found a way to top Watkinsville Oconee County 38-31 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Gladiators fought to a 24-14 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 31-21.

The Gladiators enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors’ 10-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Athens Clarke Central squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Watkinsville Oconee County High School.

Atlanta Druid Hills claims tight victory against Atlanta McNair 27-18

Atlanta Druid Hills eventually took victory away from Atlanta McNair 27-18 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Atlanta Druid Hills opened with a 7-0 advantage over Atlanta McNair through the first quarter.

The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 12-7 at intermission over the Red Devils.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Red Devils, as they climbed out of a hole with a 27-18 scoring margin.

Last season, Atlanta Druid Hills and Atlanta McNair squared off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Atlanta McNair High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Atlanta Druid Hills squared off with KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in a football game.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal rides to cruise-control win over Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter 35-14

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-14 win over Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal and Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal.

Atlanta Lakeside collects victory over Johns Creek Northview 20-7

Atlanta Lakeside pushed past Johns Creek Northview for a 20-7 win on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Atlanta Lakeside faced off against Lilburn Berkmar.

Atlanta Mt. Vernon narrowly defeats Monroe George Walton 30-14

Atlanta Mt. Vernon pushed past Monroe George Walton for a 30-14 win for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Atlanta Westlake takes down Cordele Crisp County 50-12

Atlanta Westlake dominated Cordele Crisp County 50-12 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Last season, Atlanta Westlake and Cordele Crisp County faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

Not for the faint of heart: Augusta Aquinas topples Augusta Westside 14-12

Augusta Aquinas eventually took victory away from Augusta Westside 14-12 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The Irish registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Patriots closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Augusta Aquinas and Augusta Westside faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Augusta Westside High School.

Augusta Lucy C Laney records thin win against Hephzibah 16-13

Augusta Lucy C Laney eventually took victory away from Hephzibah 16-13 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Augusta Lucy C Laney opened with an 8-7 advantage over Hephzibah through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Hephzibah came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Augusta Lucy C Laney 13-8.

The Wildcats rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Rebels 8-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Hephzibah faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Hephzibah High School.

Baxley Appling County scores early, pulls away from Aiken 54-13

Baxley Appling County left no doubt in recording a 54-13 win over Aiken at Aiken High on Aug. 25 in South Carolina football action.

Baxley Appling County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Aiken through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Green Hornets.

Aiken stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 48-6.

The Fighting Green Hornets tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Baxley Appling County and Aiken played in a 42-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Bethlehem Christian allows no points against McDonough Creekside 51-0

A suffocating defense helped Bethlehem Christian handle McDonough Creekside 51-0 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The Blackshear Pierce County defense stifles Hazlehurst Jeff Davis 41-0

Blackshear Pierce County’s defense throttled Hazlehurst Jeff Davis, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Last season, Blackshear Pierce County and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

Blakely Early County overcomes Donalsonville Seminole County 33-13

Blakely Early County grabbed a 33-13 victory at the expense of Donalsonville Seminole County at Blakely Early County High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The Bobcats’ offense jumped in front for a 15-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Bobcats’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 18-7 points differential.

Last season, Blakely Early County and Donalsonville Seminole County squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Donalsonville Seminole County High School.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead prevails over Savannah Windsor Forest 59-6

Bloomingdale New Hampstead scored early and often to roll over Savannah Windsor Forest 59-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Blue Ridge Fannin County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Ellijay Gilmer 38-14

Blue Ridge Fannin County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Ellijay Gilmer 38-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Blue Ridge Fannin County a 14-0 lead over Ellijay Gilmer.

The Rebels opened a towering 24-7 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 31-14.

Conditioning showed as the Rebels outscored the Bobcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Ellijay Gilmer and Blue Ridge Fannin County played in a 49-35 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

The Bogart Prince Avenue Christian defense stifles Nashville Christian 42-0

Defense dominated as Bogart Prince Avenue Christian pitched a 42-0 shutout of Nashville Christian in a Tennessee high school football matchup.

Bremen exhales after close call with Tallapoosa Haralson County 10-7

Bremen didn’t flinch, finally repelling Tallapoosa Haralson County 10-7 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 7-0 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Rebels managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Tallapoosa Haralson County and Bremen faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Bremen High School.

An early bolt powers Brunswick past Kingsland Camden County 21-17

After jumping in front early, Brunswick held off Kingsland Camden County squad for a 21-17 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Brunswick jumped in front of Kingsland Camden County 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 21-14 at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Brunswick and Kingsland Camden County were both scoreless.

The Pirates enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 3-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Brunswick and Kingsland Camden County faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Brunswick High School.

Brunswick Glynn records thin win against Darien Mcintosh 14-6

Brunswick Glynn posted a narrow 14-6 win over Darien Mcintosh in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The Terrors registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Buccaneers.

Brunswick Glynn darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Brunswick Glynn and Darien Mcintosh squared off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Brunswick Glynn Academy.

Buena Vista Marion County knocks out victory beat against Americus Southland 33-21

Buena Vista Marion County handed Americus Southland a tough 33-21 loss on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Last season, Americus Southland and Buena Vista Marion County faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Americus Southland Academy High School.

Buford escapes close call with Charlotte Mallard Creek 10-7

Buford topped Charlotte Mallard Creek 10-7 in a tough tilt in a North Carolina high school football matchup.

Charlotte Mallard Creek showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Buford as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Buford and Charlotte Mallard Creek locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Wolves outscored the Mavericks 3-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Buford and Charlotte Mallard Creek faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Buford High School.

Butler Taylor County shuts out Roberta Crawford County 31-0

A suffocating defense helped Butler Taylor County handle Roberta Crawford County 31-0 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Butler Taylor County a 24-0 lead over Roberta Crawford County.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Vikings put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 7-0 in the last stanza.

Cairo knocks out victory beat against Albany Monroe 35-21

Cairo grabbed a 35-21 victory at the expense of Albany Monroe on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Cairo roared in front of Albany Monroe 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Syrupmakers fought to a 35-14 halftime margin at the Tornadoes’ expense.

Albany Monroe fought back in the third quarter to make it 35-21.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Cairo and Albany Monroe played in a 28-3 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Calhoun blitzes Atlanta Carver in dominating victory 40-18

Calhoun dominated Atlanta Carver 40-18 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Calhoun Sonoraville rallies to top Rome Darlington 39-20

Calhoun Sonoraville rallied over Rome Darlington for an inspiring 39-20 victory during this Georgia football game.

Rome Darlington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Calhoun Sonoraville as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Calhoun Sonoraville took control in the third quarter with a 25-13 advantage over Rome Darlington.

The Phoenix got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Canton Creekview delivers statement win over Powder Springs Hillgrove 31-9

Canton Creekview controlled the action to earn an impressive 31-9 win against Powder Springs Hillgrove in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Canton Creekview jumped in front of Powder Springs Hillgrove 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Grizzlies registered a 24-7 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Canton Creekview pulled to a 31-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Powder Springs Hillgrove and Canton Creekview faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

Carnesville Franklin County earns solid win over Pickens 28-11

Carnesville Franklin County grabbed a 28-11 victory at the expense of Pickens for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Carnesville Franklin County enjoyed a thin margin over Pickens with a 14-3 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the final quarter.

Carrollton shuts out Douglasville South Paulding 49-0

Carrollton’s defense throttled Douglasville South Paulding, resulting in a 49-0 shutout on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Carrollton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Douglasville South Paulding after the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a mammoth 42-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Carrollton and Douglasville South Paulding squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Douglasville South Paulding High School.

Carrollton Central’s convoy passes Bowdon 34-14

Carrollton Central eventually beat Bowdon 34-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The last time Carrollton Central and Bowdon played in a 35-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Carrollton Mt. Zion denies Greenville’s challenge 33-18

Carrollton Mt. Zion handed Greenville a tough 33-18 loss at Greenville High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The last time Carrollton Mt Zion and Greenville played in a 43-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Cartersville claims victory against Jonesboro 24-13

Cartersville notched a win against Jonesboro 24-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Cartersville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Jonesboro after the first quarter.

The Hurricanes registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Cartersville stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes chalked up this decision in spite of the Cardinals’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Cartersville and Jonesboro played in a 45-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Cartersville Woodland allows no points against Rome Coosa 45-0

A suffocating defense helped Cartersville Woodland handle Rome Coosa 45-0 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Cartersville Woodland a 6-0 lead over Rome Coosa.

The Wildcats’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Cartersville Woodland steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Cartersville Woodland and Rome Coosa faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cartersville Woodland High School.

Chamblee Charter exhales after close call with Decatur Towers 21-12

Chamblee Charter eventually took victory away from Decatur Towers 21-12 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, Chamblee Charter and Decatur Towers faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Chamblee Charter High School.

Chattanooga McCallie overcomes Atlanta Woodward Academy 41-21

Chattanooga McCallie grabbed a 41-21 victory at the expense of Atlanta Woodward Academy in a Tennessee high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Blue Tornado registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the War Eagles.

Chattanooga McCallie roared to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Tornado enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the War Eagles’ 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Chattanooga McCallie and Atlanta Woodward Academy squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Chattanooga McCallie School.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee overcomes deficit to defeat Rome Armuchee 34-21

Chickamauga Gordon Lee seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 34-21 over Rome Armuchee in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Rome Armuchee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Chickamauga Gordon Lee as the first quarter ended.

The Indians took a 21-14 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-21 lead over Rome Armuchee.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Rome Armuchee and Chickamauga Gordon Lee squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

Cleveland White County dominates Mt. Airy Habersham Central in convincing showing 34-6

Cleveland White County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Airy Habersham Central 34-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Cleveland White County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Airy Habersham Central after the first quarter.

The Raiders stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 7-3.

Cleveland White County jumped to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

Cochran Bleckley County narrowly defeats Rochelle Wilcox County 34-20

Cochran Bleckley County notched a win against Rochelle Wilcox County 34-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

College Park Banneker survives overtime against Douglasville New Manchester 20-14

College Park Banneker took full advantage of overtime to defeat Douglasville New Manchester 20-14 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Columbus Carver shuts out Columbus Spencer 21-0

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Carver handle Columbus Spencer 21-0 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Tigers and the Green Waves were both scoreless.

Columbus Carver took control in the third quarter with a 15-0 advantage over Columbus Spencer.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Columbus Shaw prevails over Columbus Kendrick 41-6

It was a tough night for Columbus Kendrick which was overmatched by Columbus Shaw in this 41-6 verdict.

Last season, Columbus Shaw and Columbus Kendrick squared off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Columbus Shaw High School.

Commerce controls the action and Murphy 56-13

Commerce’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Murphy 56-13 in a North Carolina high school football matchup.

Commerce darted in front of Murphy 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 42-13 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Commerce pulled to a 49-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Commerce East Jackson dominates Social Circle 42-14

Commerce East Jackson dismissed Social Circle by a 42-14 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Conyers Heritage builds initial momentum to defeat Ooltewah East Hamilton 28-23

Conyers Heritage grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-23 win against Ooltewah East Hamilton at Conyers Heritage High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Conyers Heritage drew first blood by forging a 28-14 margin over Ooltewah East Hamilton after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Ooltewah East Hamilton drew within 28-20 in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes enjoyed a 3-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Conyers Salem allows no points against Conyers Rockdale County 14-0

A suffocating defense helped Conyers Salem handle Conyers Rockdale County 14-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Conyers Rockdale County and Conyers Salem played in a 35-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

The Covington Newton defense stifles Covington Alcovy 54-0

Covington Newton’s defense throttled Covington Alcovy, resulting in a 54-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Cumming Forsyth Central lets lead slip away in Cumming North Forsyth’s victory 27-17

Cumming North Forsyth was shaken, but pushed past Cumming Forsyth Central for a 27-17 victory in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Cumming Forsyth Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Cumming North Forsyth as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Cumming North Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Cumming Forsyth Central.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Raiders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Recently on Aug. 17, Cumming North Forsyth squared off with Lawrenceville Archer in a football game.

Dacula Hebron Christian holds off Villa Rica 13-6

Dacula Hebron Christian finally found a way to top Villa Rica 13-6 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Villa Rica started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Dacula Hebron Christian at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dacula Hebron Christian and Villa Rica locked in a 6-6 stalemate.

The Lions’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Dallas North Paulding survives for narrow win over Dallas East Paulding 21-17

Dallas North Paulding didn’t flinch, finally repelling Dallas East Paulding 21-17 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Dallas North Paulding a 14-7 lead over Dallas East Paulding.

The Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at intermission over the Wolfpack.

Dallas North Paulding broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-17 lead over Dallas East Paulding.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Dalton Southeast Whitfield County claims tight victory against Calhoun Gordon Central 19-16

Dalton Southeast Whitfield County finally found a way to top Calhoun Gordon Central 19-16 at Dalton Southeast Whitfield County High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

A halftime tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Raiders outscored the Warriors 11-8 in the final quarter.

Danielsville Madison County tops Elberton Elbert County 55-35

Danielsville Madison County collected a solid win over Elberton Elbert County in a 55-35 verdict on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Dawson Terrell earns solid win over Monticello Piedmont 20-9

Dawson Terrell grabbed a 20-9 victory at the expense of Monticello Piedmont during this Georgia football game.

Decatur escapes close call with Peachtree Corners Wesleyan 23-21

Decatur eventually took victory away from Peachtree Corners Wesleyan 23-21 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Decatur enjoyed a massive margin over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan with a 16-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Wolves narrowed the gap 21-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Decatur Columbia allows no points against Stockbridge Woodland 35-0

Defense dominated as Decatur Columbia pitched a 35-0 shutout of Stockbridge Woodland in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Douglas Coffee earns narrow win over Bainbridge 23-14

Douglas Coffee didn’t flinch, finally repelling Bainbridge 23-14 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 16-14 lead over the Bearcats at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Douglasville Alexander allows no points against Lithia Springs 12-0

Douglasville Alexander’s defense throttled Lithia Springs, resulting in a 12-0 shutout at Lithia Springs High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The Cougars opened a close 6-0 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Cougars put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lions 6-0 in the last stanza.

Duluth finds OT victory against Jefferson Jackson County 35-34

Duluth topped Jefferson Jackson County in a 35-34 overtime thriller in a Georgia high school football matchup.

East Point Tri-Cities earns solid win over Morrow 17-7

East Point Tri-Cities eventually beat Morrow 17-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Eastman Dodge County overcomes Dexter West Laurens 20-10

Eastman Dodge County collected a solid win over Dexter West Laurens in a 20-10 verdict in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The last time Dexter West Laurens and Eastman Dodge County played in a 14-12 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Eatonton Gatewood shuts out Dublin Trinity Christian 35-0

Defense dominated as Eatonton Gatewood pitched a 35-0 shutout of Dublin Trinity Christian in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Fairburn Langston Hughes overcomes Powder Springs McEachern’s lead to earn win 40-9

Fairburn Langston Hughes dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 40-9 victory over Powder Springs McEachern for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Powder Springs McEachern authored a promising start, taking a 9-7 advantage over Fairburn Langston Hughes at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense darted in front for a 14-9 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Fairburn Langston Hughes breathed fire to a 27-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 13-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Fairburn Langston Hughes and Powder Springs McEachern played in a 47-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Fayetteville Whitewater dominates McDonough Union Grove 42-10

Fayetteville Whitewater dominated McDonough Union Grove 42-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Fitzgerald darts by Ashburn Turner County 43-19

Fitzgerald left no doubt on Friday, controlling Ashburn Turner County from start to finish for a 43-19 victory during this Georgia football game.

The first quarter gave Fitzgerald a 22-6 lead over Ashburn Turner County.

The Hurricanes registered a 36-6 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Rebels fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Hurricanes would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Fitzgerald and Ashburn Turner County faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Fitzgerald High School.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic comes up short in matchup with Flowery Branch 31-13

Flowery Branch pushed past Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic for a 31-13 win in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

Flowery Branch stormed ahead of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic 31-7 as the final quarter started.

The Falcons chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Lions’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Flowery Branch and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Flowery Branch High School.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe squeezes past Chatsworth Murray County 33-25

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe eventually took victory away from Chatsworth Murray County 33-25 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Gainesville denies Lawrenceville Mountain View’s challenge 34-21

Gainesville collected a solid win over Lawrenceville Mountain View in a 34-21 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Gainesville opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lawrenceville Mountain View through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Red Elephants got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-14 edge.

Gainesville East Forsyth routs Buford Seckinger 44-20

Gainesville East Forsyth scored early and often to roll over Buford Seckinger 44-20 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Gainesville East Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 9-7 margin over Buford Seckinger after the first quarter.

The Broncos’ offense charged in front for a 23-7 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.

Gainesville East Forsyth roared to a 37-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Gainesville East Forsyth and Buford Seckinger played in a 48-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Gainesville Lakeview overwhelms Athens Christian 57-14

Gainesville Lakeview’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Athens Christian 57-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Gainesville Lakeview charged in front of Athens Christian 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions’ offense breathed fire in front for a 43-8 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Gainesville Lakeview roared to a 50-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Last season, Athens Christian and Gainesville Lakeview faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Athens Christian School.

Gray Jones County knocks out victory beat against Dacula 37-19

Gray Jones County eventually beat Dacula 37-19 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Greensboro Greene County’s convoy passes Madison Morgan County 24-14

Greensboro Greene County pushed past Madison Morgan County for a 24-14 win in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The Greensboro Lake Oconee defense stifles Hiawassee Towns County 27-0

Greensboro Lake Oconee sent Hiawassee Towns County home scoreless in a 27-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Grovetown rally stops Evans Greenbrier 36-21

Evans Greenbrier’s advantage forced Grovetown to dig down, but it did to earn a 36-21 win Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Grovetown and Evans Greenbrier played in a 17-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Hahira Valwood tacks win on Savannah St. Andrew’s 50-29

Hahira Valwood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-29 win over Savannah St. Andrew’s in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Tifton Tift County takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Hampton Dutchtown 52-16

Hampton Dutchtown fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 52-16 win over Tifton Tift County during this Georgia football game.

The last time Hampton Dutchtown and Tifton Tift County played in a 33-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Hampton Lovejoy allows no points against Jackson 37-0

Defense dominated as Hampton Lovejoy pitched a 37-0 shutout of Jackson in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Harlem blitzes Sparta Hancock Central in dominating victory 48-12

Harlem raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-12 win over Sparta Hancock Central during this Georgia football game.

Last season, Harlem and Sparta Hancock Central squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Harlem High School.

Hilton Head Island narrowly defeats Claxton 29-12

Hilton Head Island handed Claxton a tough 29-12 loss in a South Carolina high school football matchup.

Hinesville Bradwell Institute posts win at Hinesville Liberty County’s expense 26-13

Hinesville Bradwell Institute notched a win against Hinesville Liberty County 26-13 at Hinesville Liberty County High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Aug. 17, Hinesville Bradwell Institute squared off with Jesup Wayne County in a football game.

Hiram dominates Woodstock 38-14

Hiram raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-14 win over Woodstock on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Hiram drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Woodstock after the first quarter.

The Hornets registered a 19-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.

Hiram stormed to a 25-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap 14-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Hiram and Woodstock squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Woodstock High School.

Hogansville Callaway overcomes Cedartown’s lead to earn win 27-10

Hogansville Callaway rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Cedartown 27-10 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Cedartown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Hogansville Callaway as the first quarter ended.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Hogansville Callaway broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-10 lead over Cedartown.

The Cavaliers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Last season, Cedartown and Hogansville Callaway faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cedartown High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Cedartown squared off with Rockmart in a football game.

Homer Banks County exhales after close call with Lexington Oglethorpe 19-14

Homer Banks County topped Lexington Oglethorpe 19-14 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lexington Oglethorpe, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Homer Banks County through the end of the first quarter.

The Patriots took a 14-13 lead over the Leopards heading to the halftime locker room.

Homer Banks County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-14 lead over Lexington Oglethorpe.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Hoschton Mill Creek overcomes Norcross 27-13

Hoschton Mill Creek grabbed a 27-13 victory at the expense of Norcross at Hoschton Mill Creek High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 7-0 lead over Norcross.

The Hawks registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Hoschton Mill Creek moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

The last time Hoschton Mill Creek and Norcross played in a 49-17 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Jasper Marion County delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Trenton Dade County 10-6

Jasper Marion County eventually took victory away from Trenton Dade County 10-6 during this Georgia football game.

The Wolverines took a 6-3 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

Jasper Marion County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 10-6 lead over Trenton Dade County.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Piedmont Wren comes up short in matchup with Jefferson 30-14

Jefferson pushed past Piedmont Wren for a 30-14 win in a South Carolina high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Dragons opened a colossal 23-7 gap over the Golden Hurricanes at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jefferson and Piedmont Wren squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Jefferson High School.

Jesup Wayne County allows no points against Quitman Brooks County 14-0

Jesup Wayne County sent Quitman Brooks County home scoreless in a 14-0 decision for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Jesup Wayne County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Quitman Brooks County after the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 17, Jesup Wayne County squared off with Hinesville Bradwell Institute in a football game.

An early bolt powers Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian past Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian 17-14

Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian collected a 17-14 victory over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian at Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The last time Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian and Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian played in a 42-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill controls the action and Fayetteville Fayette County 29-6

It was a tough night for Fayetteville Fayette County which was overmatched by Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill in this 29-6 verdict.

Kathleen Veterans allows no points against Griffin 35-0

Kathleen Veterans’ defense throttled Griffin, resulting in a 35-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Kennesaw Harrison carves slim margin over Cumming South Forsyth 6-3

Kennesaw Harrison topped Cumming South Forsyth 6-3 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Kennesaw Harrison drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cumming South Forsyth after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Hoyas and the War Eagles each scored in the final quarter.

The Kennesaw North Cobb Christian defense stifles Rossville Ridgeland 34-0

Defense dominated as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian pitched a 34-0 shutout of Rossville Ridgeland in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian darted in front of Rossville Ridgeland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Rossville Ridgeland faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

Recently on Aug. 11, Rossville Ridgeland squared off with Summerville Chattooga in a football game.

La Fayette Chambers overcomes deficit and Newnan Heritage 48-6

La Fayette Chambers trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 48-6 win over Newnan Heritage in an Alabama high school football matchup.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett defeats Winder Apalachee 50-7

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-7 win over Winder Apalachee in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Winder Apalachee after the first quarter.

The Black Knights opened an immense 43-7 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett charged to a 50-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Winder Apalachee squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Winder Apalachee High School.

Lawrenceville Discovery triumphs over Loganville 42-8

Lawrenceville Discovery’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Loganville 42-8 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Leesburg Lee County races in front to defeat Atlanta Hapeville Charter 51-14

A swift early pace pushed Leesburg Lee County past Atlanta Hapeville Charter Friday 51-14 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Leesburg Lee County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Atlanta Hapeville Charter through the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Leesburg Lee County jumped to a 51-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Leesburg Lee County and Atlanta Hapeville Charter faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

Lilburn Berkmar shuts out Clarkston 65-0

Defense dominated as Lilburn Berkmar pitched a 65-0 shutout of Clarkston in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, Lilburn Berkmar and Clarkston squared off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Clarkston High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Lilburn Berkmar faced off against Atlanta Lakeside.

Lincolnton Lincoln County bests McCormick 49-6

Lincolnton Lincoln County rolled past McCormick for a comfortable 49-6 victory at Lincolnton Lincoln County High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Lincolnton Lincoln County and McCormick faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at McCormick High School.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain thwarts Ringgold Heritage’s quest 17-7

Lithonia Arabia Mountain collected a solid win over Ringgold Heritage in a 17-7 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The Loganville Grayson defense stifles McDonough Eagles Landing 83-0

A suffocating defense helped Loganville Grayson handle McDonough Eagles Landing 83-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Ludowici Long County shuts out Reidsville Tattnall County 38-0

Defense dominated as Ludowici Long County pitched a 38-0 shutout of Reidsville Tattnall County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Lyons Toombs County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Alamo Wheeler County 49-6

Lyons Toombs County rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-6 win over Alamo Wheeler County at Alamo Wheeler County High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Lyons Toombs County and Alamo Wheeler County faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Lyons Toombs County High School.

Mableton Pebblebrook thwarts Austell South Cobb’s quest 35-21

Mableton Pebblebrook pushed past Austell South Cobb for a 35-21 win during this Georgia football game.

Mableton Pebblebrook jumped in front of Austell South Cobb 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened an immense 20-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Austell South Cobb clawed to within 35-21 through the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Mableton Pebblebrook and Austell South Cobb faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Mableton Pebblebrook High School.

Macon Southwest earns narrow win over Macon Westside 28-28

Macon Southwest edged Macon Westside 28-28 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, Macon Westside and Macon Southwest squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Macon Southwest High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Macon Southwest faced off against Atlanta The Howard.

The Macon The Academy for Classical Education defense stifles Milledgeville Georgia Military 48-0

A suffocating defense helped Macon The Academy for Classical Education handle Milledgeville Georgia Military 48-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Marietta overcomes Cumming West Forsyth in seat-squirming affair 20-19

Marietta eventually took victory away from Cumming West Forsyth 20-19 at Marietta High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The last time Marietta and Cumming West Forsyth played in a 24-17 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Cumming West Forsyth faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff.

Marietta Kell comes from behind to stop Acworth Allatoona 41-29

Marietta Kell dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 41-29 win over Acworth Allatoona on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Acworth Allatoona started on steady ground by forging a 15-14 lead over Marietta Kell at the end of the first quarter.

The Longhorns’ offense darted in front for a 28-22 lead over the Buccaneers at halftime.

Marietta Kell darted to a 35-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Buccaneers rallied in the final quarter, but the Longhorns skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Marietta Kell and Acworth Allatoona played in a 21-9 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Marietta Osborne overwhelms Johns Creek Chattahoochee 54-20

Marietta Osborne controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-20 win against Johns Creek Chattahoochee in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Marietta Osborne opened with a 7-0 advantage over Johns Creek Chattahoochee through the first quarter.

The Cardinals opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Marietta Osborne pulled to a 40-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Cougars 14-6 in the final quarter.

Marietta Sprayberry defeats Dallas Paulding County 37-14

Marietta Sprayberry controlled the action to earn an impressive 37-14 win against Dallas Paulding County in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Marietta Sprayberry drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Dallas Paulding County after the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense darted in front for a 16-7 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-7 points differential.

Last season, Dallas Paulding County and Marietta Sprayberry faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Marietta Sprayberry High School.

The Marietta Walker defense stifles Gainesville Riverside Military 57-0

Marietta Walker sent Gainesville Riverside Military home scoreless in a 57-0 decision on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Marietta Walker a 22-0 lead over Gainesville Riverside Military.

The Wolverines opened an enormous 43-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Marietta Walker steamrolled to a 57-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Marietta Walton triumphs over Snellville Brookwood 63-8

It was a tough night for Snellville Brookwood which was overmatched by Marietta Walton in this 63-8 verdict.

Marietta Walton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Snellville Brookwood through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Broncos’ expense.

Marietta Walton jumped to a 56-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Marietta Walton and Snellville Brookwood squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Snellville Brookwood High School.

Marietta Wheeler races in front to defeat Marietta Lassiter 59-17

Marietta Wheeler took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Marietta Lassiter 59-17 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Last season, Marietta Lassiter and Marietta Wheeler faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Marietta Wheeler High School.

McDonough Ola triumphs in strong showing over Locust Grove Luella 49-14

McDonough Ola dismissed Locust Grove Luella by a 49-14 count in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a massive 21-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

McDonough Ola jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Metter escapes close call with Twin City Emanuel County Institute 17-10

Metter topped Twin City Emanuel County Institute 17-10 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Milledgeville Baldwin outlasts Eatonton Putnam County 33-13

Milledgeville Baldwin notched a win against Eatonton Putnam County 33-13 during this Georgia football game.

Millen Jenkins County earns narrow win over Wrightsville Johnson County 28-26

Millen Jenkins County edged Wrightsville Johnson County 28-26 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Georgia football game.

Milton Cambridge earns narrow win over Alpharetta Denmark 24-17

Milton Cambridge didn’t flinch, finally repelling Alpharetta Denmark 24-17 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Alpharetta Denmark authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Milton Cambridge at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Danes would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 10-3 lead on the Bears.

The scoreboard showed Alpharetta Denmark with a 17-10 lead over Milton Cambridge heading into the third quarter.

The Bears rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Danes 14-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Mobile Christian tops Athens 41-21

Mobile Christian eventually beat Athens 41-21 in an Alabama high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Mobile Christian opened with a 14-0 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The Leopards fought to a 24-0 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Mobile Christian stormed to a 34-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Leopards enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans’ 12-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Athens and Mobile Christian played in a 23-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

The Monroe Area defense stifles Athens Cedar Shoals 41-0

Monroe Area sent Athens Cedar Shoals home scoreless in a 41-0 decision during this Georgia football game.

Monroe Area opened with a 19-0 advantage over Athens Cedar Shoals through the first quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Jaguars.

Monroe Area breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Monroe Area and Athens Cedar Shoals played in a 58-13 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Montezuma Macon County records thin win against Homerville Clinch County 22-19

Montezuma Macon County edged Homerville Clinch County 22-19 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Monticello Jasper County dominates Zebulon Pike County in convincing showing 45-6

Monticello Jasper County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zebulon Pike County 45-6 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Nahunta Brantley County allows no points against Garden City Groves 30-0

A suffocating defense helped Nahunta Brantley County handle Garden City Groves 30-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, Nahunta Brantley County and Garden City Groves squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Garden City Groves High School.

Not for the faint of heart: Newnan Northgate topples Fayetteville Starrs Mill 24-21

Newnan Northgate edged Fayetteville Starrs Mill 24-21 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian routs Atlanta Lovett 36-13

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Atlanta Lovett 36-13 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The Spartans opened a monstrous 23-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Norman Park Colquitt County secures a win over Stockbridge 47-27

Norman Park Colquitt County collected a solid win over Stockbridge in a 47-27 verdict in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Norman Park Colquitt County opened with a 10-7 advantage over Stockbridge through the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Norman Park Colquitt County pulled to a 37-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Packers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 13-10 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Norman Park Colquitt County and Stockbridge faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Norman Park Colquitt County High School.

Gainesville Johnson comes up short in matchup with Oakwood West Hall 29-9

Oakwood West Hall eventually beat Gainesville Johnson 29-9 at Oakwood West Hall High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The Spartans registered a 21-3 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 final quarter, too.

Last season, Oakwood West Hall and Gainesville Johnson faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Gainesville Johnson High School.

Ocilla Irwin County denies Vienna Dooly County’s challenge 32-20

Ocilla Irwin County handed Vienna Dooly County a tough 32-20 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Ocilla Irwin County opened with a 21-12 advantage over Vienna Dooly County through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Indians avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 11-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Peachtree City Mcintosh takes down Hampton 37-10

Peachtree City Mcintosh earned a convincing 37-10 win over Hampton in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The Chiefs fought to a 23-3 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Peachtree City Mcintosh breathed fire to a 37-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Pelham routs Cusseta Chattahoochee County 34-2

Pelham scored early and often to roll over Cusseta Chattahoochee County 34-2 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The Hornets’ offense breathed fire in front for a 27-2 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Pelham thundered to a 34-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Hornets and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Pembroke Bryan County allows no points against Soperton Treutlen 51-0

Defense dominated as Pembroke Bryan County pitched a 51-0 shutout of Soperton Treutlen in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The Redskins opened a massive 26-0 gap over the Vikings at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Vikings 25-0 in the final quarter.

Portal allows no points against Jeffersonville Twiggs County 44-0

Portal’s defense throttled Jeffersonville Twiggs County, resulting in a 44-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Rabun Gap crushes Canton Sequoyah 39-6

Rabun Gap rolled past Canton Sequoyah for a comfortable 39-6 victory in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Last season, Rabun Gap and Canton Sequoyah squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Canton Sequoyah High School.

Rockmart’s initial push dashes White Cass’ hopes 24-23

Rockmart broke on top and refused to fold in holding off White Cass 24-23 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Rockmart faced off against Cedartown.

Rome scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Lithonia 56-8

Rome broke to an early lead and topped Lithonia 56-8 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Rome charged in front of Lithonia 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolves registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Rome jumped to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Rome and Lithonia faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Rome High School.

Rome Model bests Lindale Pepperell 29-6

Rome Model controlled the action to earn an impressive 29-6 win against Lindale Pepperell on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Rome Model opened with a 6-0 advantage over Lindale Pepperell through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Rome Model moved ahead over Lindale Pepperell when the final quarter began 20-6.

The Blue Devils held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Lindale Pepperell and Rome Model played in a 15-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 17, Lindale Pepperell squared off with Tunnel Hill Northwest in a football game.

Roswell dominates Roswell Centennial 71-7

Roswell unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Roswell Centennial 71-7 Friday on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Aug. 11, Roswell faced off against Suwanee Lambert.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic shuts out McDonough Eagles Landing Christian 46-0

Defense dominated as Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic pitched a 46-0 shutout of McDonough Eagles Landing Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Savannah Benedictine Military takes advantage of early margin to defeat Charlotte Chambers 42-9

Savannah Benedictine Military broke to an early lead and topped Charlotte Chambers 42-9 on Aug. 25 in North Carolina football.

The first quarter gave Savannah Benedictine Military a 21-6 lead over Charlotte Chambers.

The Cadets registered a 28-9 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Savannah Benedictine Military charged to a 35-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The Savannah Bethesda defense stifles Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic 44-0

A suffocating defense helped Savannah Bethesda handle Ridgeland John Paul II Catholic 44-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian pockets slim win over Roswell Fellowship Christian 32-29

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian posted a narrow 32-29 win over Roswell Fellowship Christian in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Roswell Fellowship Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-10 advantage over Sharpsburg Trinity Christian as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Lions rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Paladins 22-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Smiths Station Glenwood dominates Columbus Brookstone 38-17

Smiths Station Glenwood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Brookstone 38-17 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Smiths Station Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Columbus Brookstone after the first quarter.

The Gators opened a meager 24-10 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Smiths Station Glenwood roared to a 38-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Smyrna Campbell thwarts Kennesaw Mountain’s quest 26-15

Smyrna Campbell notched a win against Kennesaw Mountain 26-15 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Smyrna Campbell drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Kennesaw Mountain after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Kennesaw Mountain stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 13-7.

The Spartans held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Kennesaw Mountain and Smyrna Campbell faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

St. Simons Island Frederica claims tight victory against Chula Tiftarea 39-35

St. Simons Island Frederica finally found a way to top Chula Tiftarea 39-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Chula Tiftarea, as it began with a 7-6 edge over St. Simons Island Frederica through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept an 18-15 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

St. Simons Island Frederica jumped to a 32-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers tried to respond in the final quarter with a 14-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Statesboro Bulloch delivers statement win over Martinez Augusta Christian 51-7

Statesboro Bulloch dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-7 win over Martinez Augusta Christian on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Martinez Augusta Christian and Statesboro Bulloch faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Martinez Augusta Christian School.

Stone Mountain Redan escapes Stone Mountain in thin win 28-21

Stone Mountain Redan topped Stone Mountain 28-21 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Stone Mountain Redan and Stone Mountain squared off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Stone Mountain High School.

Stone Mountain Stephenson allows no points against Riverdale 54-0

Defense dominated as Stone Mountain Stephenson pitched a 54-0 shutout of Riverdale in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Suwanee Lambert triumphs in strong showing over Dawsonville Dawson County 48-18

Suwanee Lambert handled Dawsonville Dawson County 48-18 in an impressive showing on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Suwanee Lambert opened with a 7-5 advantage over Dawsonville Dawson County through the first quarter.

The Longhorns registered a 14-11 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Suwanee Lambert charged to a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Longhorns got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Suwanee Lambert and Dawsonville Dawson County faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

In recent action on Aug. 11, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Roswell.

Suwanee North Gwinnett sprints past Lawrenceville Archer 28-16

Suwanee North Gwinnett knocked off Lawrenceville Archer 28-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, Suwanee North Gwinnett and Lawrenceville Archer faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Lawrenceville Archer High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Lawrenceville Archer squared off with Cumming North Forsyth in a football game.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge survives for narrow win over Buford Lanier 44-36

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge posted a narrow 44-36 win over Buford Lanier in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The last time Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Buford Lanier played in a 23-3 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Swainsboro rides to cruise-control win over Sandersville Washington County 46-6

Swainsboro handled Sandersville Washington County 46-6 in an impressive showing in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

The last time Swainsboro and Sandersville Washington County played in a 42-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Sylvester Worth County triumphs over Camilla Mitchell County 44-12

Sylvester Worth County dismissed Camilla Mitchell County by a 44-12 count at Sylvester Worth County High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Temple scores early, pulls away from Dalton Christian Heritage 41-13

Temple left no doubt in recording a 41-13 win over Dalton Christian Heritage in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Temple opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dalton Christian Heritage through the first quarter.

The Lions rallied in the second quarter by making it 14-7.

Temple stormed to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dalton Christian Heritage and Temple played in a 21-6 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Thomaston Upson-Lee blitzes Barnesville Lamar County in dominating victory 38-7

Thomaston Upson-Lee rolled past Barnesville Lamar County for a comfortable 38-7 victory in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

The last time Barnesville Lamar County and Thomaston Upson-Lee played in a 21-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Thomasville Brookwood School allows no points against Wewahitchka 41-0

Thomasville Brookwood School sent Wewahitchka home scoreless in a 41-0 decision for a Florida high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Thomasville Thomas County overwhelms Thomasville 45-7

Thomasville Thomas County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-7 win over Thomasville in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Thomasville Thomas County a 7-0 lead over Thomasville.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 31-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Thomasville Thomas County jumped to a 45-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Thomson overpowers Louisville Jefferson County in thorough fashion 46-7

It was a tough night for Louisville Jefferson County which was overmatched by Thomson in this 46-7 verdict.

Thomson opened with a 26-0 advantage over Louisville Jefferson County through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 39-0 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 46-7.

The last time Thomson and Louisville Jefferson County played in a 20-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

The Toccoa Stephens County defense stifles Tiger Rabun County 35-0

Toccoa Stephens County sent Tiger Rabun County home scoreless in a 35-0 decision in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

The Indians fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Toccoa Stephens County pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Trion shuts out Lafayette 28-0

Defense dominated as Trion pitched a 28-0 shutout of Lafayette in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Ramblers’ expense.

Trion steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Tunnel Hill Northwest thumps Dalton Coahulla Creek outplays 43-7

Tunnel Hill Northwest’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dalton Coahulla Creek 43-7 during this Georgia football game.

Recently on Aug. 17, Tunnel Hill Northwest squared off with Lindale Pepperell in a football game.

Tyrone Sandy Creek darts by Greenwood 41-7

Tyrone Sandy Creek’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Greenwood 41-7 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Tyrone Sandy Creek jumped in front of Greenwood 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Tyrone Sandy Creek jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tyrone Sandy Creek and Greenwood faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Greenwood High School.

Vidalia allows no points against Savannah Beach 61-0

Vidalia’s defense throttled Savannah Beach, resulting in a 61-0 shutout at Vidalia High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Warner Robins Hou County exhales after close call with Perry 42-35

Warner Robins Hou County eventually took victory away from Perry 42-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Warner Robins Hou County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Perry after the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Perry bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-14.

The Bears and the Panthers each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 11, Perry squared off with Warner Robins Northside in a football game.

Warner Robins Northside overcomes deficit and Fort Valley Peach County 28-17

Warner Robins Northside fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 28-17 win over Fort Valley Peach County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Fort Valley Peach County started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Warner Robins Northside at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 21-7 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 10-7 in the final quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins Northside and Fort Valley Peach County faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

Recently on Aug. 11, Warner Robins Northside squared off with Perry in a football game.

Warrenton Warren County crushes Mt. Vernon Montgomery County 53-28

Warrenton Warren County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 53-28 win over Mt. Vernon Montgomery County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Waycross Ware County rally stops Richmond Hill 28-7

Waycross Ware County overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 28-7 win over Richmond Hill in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Richmond Hill started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Waycross Ware County at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Gators, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-7 scoring margin.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Richmond Hill faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.

Waynesboro Edmund Burke outlasts Gibson Glascock Consolidated 34-18

Waynesboro Edmund Burke pushed past Gibson Glascock Consolidated for a 34-18 win on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Waynesboro Edmund Burke and Gibson Glascock Consolidated squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Gibson Glascock County Consolidated School.

Winder-Barrow survives multiple overtimes to defeat Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 28-27

Winder-Barrow edged Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. in a 28-27 extra time thriller on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Winder-Barrow moved in front of Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Bulldoggs and the Lions locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Neither squad could muster points in the first overtime period.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldoggs added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Winder-Barrow and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

Woodstock Cherokee Christian allows no points against Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian 29-0

Defense dominated as Woodstock Cherokee Christian pitched a 29-0 shutout of Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Woodstock Etowah claims tight victory against Canton Cherokee 28-26

Woodstock Etowah topped Canton Cherokee 28-26 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Aug. 25.

Tough to find an edge early, Woodstock Etowah and Canton Cherokee fashioned a 3-3 stalemate through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 10-10 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Woodstock Etowah jumped over Canton Cherokee 25-19 heading to the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors’ 7-3 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Woodstock Etowah and Canton Cherokee faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Woodstock Etowah High School.

Woodstock River Ridge pushes over Marietta Pope 45-31

Woodstock River Ridge handed Marietta Pope a tough 45-31 loss for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Woodstock River Ridge drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Marietta Pope after the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 35-17 advantage at halftime over the Greyhounds.

Marietta Pope rallied in the third quarter by making it 42-31.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 3-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Woodstock River Ridge and Marietta Pope faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Marietta Pope High School.

