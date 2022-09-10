Defensive dominance: Pelham stymies Rochelle Wilcox County

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Pelham as it controlled Rochelle Wilcox County’s offense 14-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on September 9 in Georgia football.
Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and third quarters.
The Hornets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
