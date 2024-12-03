Grab a seat at the long blue counter overlooking the grill or slide into one of the matching booths at this southwest Georgia chain, which co-owner Austin Newman said lands somewhere between a Waffle House and a Cracker Barrel.

It has such classic diner offerings as hash browns, omelets, pancakes, burgers, melts and sandwiches, plus a fair share of Southern blue-plate specials, including hamburger steak and gravy, grilled pork chops and fried catfish, all of which come with two sides and a piece of bread for $8.

The Albany eatery started as a Huddle House, but the owners split away from that chain and turned it into 3 Squares Diner in the late 1990s. Newman and his partners took over a few years ago, with the goal of adding other locations across the Southeast.

The diners usually attract an older crowd, Newman said, in part because the low prices are hard to beat.

He prefers the old-school club sandwich served with hash browns, but the 3 Squares burger with thick-cut fries always hits the spot. The Belgian waffles also are recommended; a fluffy waffle about the size of the plate arrives with a large pool of butter melting in the center, and for a little extra flavor, the cooks can add pecans or chocolate chips to the batter.