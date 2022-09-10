Rome claims gritty victory against Mableton Pebblebrook

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Rome nipped Mableton Pebblebrook 30-28 on September 9 in Georgia football.
Mableton Pebblebrook showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Rome as the first quarter ended.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Rome moved over Mableton Pebblebrook 17-7 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Falcons enjoyed a 21-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
