Trump probe: DA urges law enforcement to prep for indictments this summer

Trump special grand jury probe in Georgia

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's complete coverage of a special grand jury in Fulton County investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The historic probe is led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Attorney for GOP electors denies mishandling immunity offers

Credit: TNS

UPDATED: Fulton prosecutors offered immunity deals to some GOP electors

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Atlanta’s #BillionDollarLawyer once attacked Trump, now defends him

    Credit: TNS

    Fulton DA Willis calls Trump’s insults ‘ridiculous’

    Credit: AP

    Trump’s GOP critics and allies in Georgia rush to condemn his indictment

    Credit: Miguel Martinez & Seth Wenig

    What Trump’s indictment in New York means for Fulton inquiry

    Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

    Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    Fulton jurors raise perjury concerns in Trump probe, but lying hard to prove in court

    Credit: TNS

    LISTEN: An extraordinary look inside the Fulton grand jury probe
    Credit: AP

    Jan. 6 committee aids Fulton prosecutors in their investigation of Trump

    Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

    Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared

    How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?

    READ: Transcript of Trump’s phone call to Georgia secretary of state

    Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

    ‘Who’s Rico?’ A look at the Georgia racketeering law

    Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
    Credit: John Minchillo

    ‘Breakdown’ Episode 28: Donald Trump’s NY indictment and what it means for Georgia

    Credit: AP file

    Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record

    Credit: Arvin Temkar

    ‘Breakdown’ Episode 27: Inside the Special Grand Jury
    Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta J

    Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election

    Credit: Steve Schaefer

    Five fraud claims: What investigators found

    Credit: AJC file

    Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
    Georgia attorney seeks $67 million in damages from Jan. 6 committee

    Credit: Courtesy of House Select Committee

    In reinvestigation of Jan. 6, Barry Loudermilk clears himself

    Credit: Alyssa Pointer

    Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies
    Credit: TNS

    Credit: Steve Schaefer

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    Credit: TNS

    Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

    Credit: John Minchillo

    2022 video: Fulton DA talks about public response to Trump investigation

    Credit: TNS

    Credit: AP file

    Credit: AP

    Credit: Miguel Martinez & Seth Wenig

    Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    Credit: Arvin Temkar

    Credit: TNS

    Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

    EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury; jurors hear 3rd leaked Trump call

    Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

    EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    ‘Breakdown’ Episode 26: The Forewoman Emerges

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    Media outlets appeal to make full Fulton grand jury report public

    Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

    Trump attorneys: Special grand jury probe ‘a clown show’

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    ‘Breakdown’ Episode 25: Reading Between the Lines

    Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

    Fulton grand juror: Multiple indictments recommended

    Credit: AJC

    Your questions answered: What to expect in the Fulton Trump probe

    Credit: TNS

    Will special grand jury recommend Trump be indicted?

    Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

    Grand jury report recommends perjury charges

    Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday

    Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

    Fulton judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week

    Credit: TNS

    A closer look at state laws examined by Fulton DA in Trump probe

    Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

    Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot

    Credit: John Bazemore

    ‘Breakdown’ Episode 23: ‘Decisions Are Imminent’

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    Fulton DA: Decision on indictments in Trump probe may be ‘imminent’

    Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

    UPDATE: Fulton DA says indictment decisions will come soon in Trump probe

    Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

    Media coalition: Make Fulton County special grand jury report public

    Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

    Fulton Trump probe: Jury’s report could be released soon — or in months

    Credit: AJC file photo

    ‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done