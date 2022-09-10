Norman Park Colquitt County slingshots past Leesburg Lee County

Norman Park Colquitt County shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 48-27 win over Leesburg Lee County in Georgia high school football on September 9.
Leesburg Lee County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Norman Park Colquitt County as the first quarter ended.
The Packers kept a 21-14 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Leesburg Lee County fought to within 24-20.
The Packers held on with a 24-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
