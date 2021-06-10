ajc logo

Gotta Get Away: AJC Spring Travel Guide

With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming available to more and more people in the coming months, the potential to travel freely again is on the horizon. Maybe you’re ready to get on a plane again or hit the beach for a relaxing getaway, or maybe you’d like to stay close to home with a visit to a nearby attraction. We’ve been cooped up in our homes for long enough and now is the time to start making those summer and fall travel plans. From attractions to road trips, to beaches and more, our Spring Travel Guide will feature the inspiration you need to start planning your next vacation. Staying close to home is still a thing and Georgia is home to many amazing attractions. If you’re not quite ready to fly yet, you’ll want to check out some ideas for road trips to Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida and more. And when you’re ready to fly, take advantage of living by one of the world’s busiest airports where thousands of direct flights depart daily.


TravelDownload The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Spring 2021 Travel Guide

5 best beaches within driving distance of Atlanta

Illustration by Gloria Arteaga
TravelGotta Get Away: 5 destinations, 1 flight away
The coastal dune lakes found along Scenic Highway 30A are a rare natural treasure and perfect for stand-up paddle boarding exploration. Courtesy of Blake Guthrie
Travel
Gotta Get Away: Take 5 road trips in 5 states
Driftwood Beach at the north end of Jekyll Island is a stretch of wilderness beach littered with trees washed and tumbled by the sea. Courtesy of Explore Georgia
Travel
Gotta Get Away: 21 things to see in Georgia in 2021
The refurbished historic Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa overlooks Mobile Bay. Courtesy of The Grand Hotel
Travel
Gotta Get away: Resort living
The Outpost is a primitive camping area in a backcountry dune system and maritime forest at Orange Beach, Alabama. Courtesy of Chris Granger/Alabama Tourism Dept.
Travel
Gotta Get Away: Beat the quarantine blues with an outdoor adventure
More travel news
Travel
How well do you know US beaches? 5 fun facts as temps rise
Life
5 best beaches near Atlanta: Where to play, stay and eat
Travel
Most ‘bang for your buck’ travel destinations
Horseback riding is one of many activities available to visitors of Westgate River Ranch in River Ranch, Florida. Courtesy of Seldon Ink
Travel
Florida dude ranch offers luxe amenities to weekend cowpokes
Life
Trek 50 miles east of Atlanta for the best state park in Georgia
Travel
This ‘little known’ Georgia island makes Fodor’s list of 10 to visit
Travel around Georgia
Travel
Dive into Florida’s clear blue waters at these 6 places
Things To Do
Scenic train ride in North Georgia is now welcoming passengers again
Travel
5 free or cheap things to do in Rome
Things To Do
Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival is back on for 2021
Travel
There’s a Georgia aquarium 3 hours from Atlanta that costs just $9 to get in
Life
10 often-overlooked beaches near Atlanta
More
Qatar Airways relaunched flights to Atlanta on June 1, 2021, in a recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel.
Atlanta Airport Blog
Qatar Airways relaunches Atlanta flights
Traffic makes its way north towards downtown on the connector on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Atlanta. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Business
Gas prices hold steady as Georgians embark on summer vacations
Gasoline prices ahead of Memorial Day weekend are at a seven-year high. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
National & World News
Hitting the road? Memorial Day gas prices haven’t been this high in 7 years
If your Memorial Day weekend plans include driving or catching a plane from Atlanta, you can expect company — and possible traffic delays. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Local News
Traveling for Memorial Day? Here are the busiest times to drive or fly from Atlanta
People wait for their luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Sunday, May 9, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Atlanta Airport Blog
More COVID-19 relief for airport concessionaires, taxis moves forward
The main security checkpoint was full as lines at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport stretched through the domestic terminal atrium and down hallways early Monday morning, May 17, 2021. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Atlanta Airport Blog
Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson readies for Memorial Day airport crowds
Gasoline tankers pass by the Colonial Pipeline storage tanks in Austell, Ga., on Monday, May 10, 2021, as they enter the Marathon Powder Springs Terminal. (John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Local News
UPDATE: Estimated 34% of metro Atlanta gas stations still without fuel
05/21/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, center, receives a tour of an underground tunnel for the expansion of the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport plane train tunnel at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Politics
Buttigieg visits Georgia to tout Biden’s scaled-back infrastructure plan
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is waiving fees and rents to help airlines and airport shops to reestablish services as people return to traveling. Lines at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport stretched through the domestic terminal atrium and down hallways early Monday morning as travel ramps up in a recovery from the effects of COVID-19. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Atlanta Airport Blog
Hartsfield-Jackson to waive landing fees, cut rent for concessionaires
Gas tankers filled up and gasoline flowed at the Chevron Doraville Terminal at 4026 Winters Chapel in DeKalb County on Friday, May 14, 2021. (John Spink/John Spink@ajc.com)
Local News
UPDATE: 45% of metro Atlanta gas stations still without fuel
