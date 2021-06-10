With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming available to more and more people in the coming months, the potential to travel freely again is on the horizon. Maybe you’re ready to get on a plane again or hit the beach for a relaxing getaway, or maybe you’d like to stay close to home with a visit to a nearby attraction. We’ve been cooped up in our homes for long enough and now is the time to start making those summer and fall travel plans. From attractions to road trips, to beaches and more, our Spring Travel Guide will feature the inspiration you need to start planning your next vacation. Staying close to home is still a thing and Georgia is home to many amazing attractions. If you’re not quite ready to fly yet, you’ll want to check out some ideas for road trips to Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida and more. And when you’re ready to fly, take advantage of living by one of the world’s busiest airports where thousands of direct flights depart daily.