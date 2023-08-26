Hiram dominates Woodstock 38-14

Hiram raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-14 win over Woodstock on Aug. 25 in Georgia football.

Hiram drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Woodstock after the first quarter.

The Hornets registered a 19-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.

Hiram stormed to a 25-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap 14-13 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Hiram and Woodstock squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Woodstock High School.

