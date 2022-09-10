Douglasville Chapel Hill overcomes Austell South Cobb in seat-squirming affair

Douglasville Chapel Hill fans held their breath in an uneasy 21-13 victory over Austell South Cobb in Georgia high school football action on September 9.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 7-6 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.
Douglasville Chapel Hill darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers and the Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.
