Douglas Coffee earns narrow win over Bainbridge 23-14

Douglas Coffee didn’t flinch, finally repelling Bainbridge 23-14 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 16-14 lead over the Bearcats at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

