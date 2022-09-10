Never a doubt: Dahlonega Lumpkin County builds early lead, keeps it to stop Temple

Temple wouldn’t go away, but Dahlonega Lumpkin County’s early lead eventually stood up for a 27-20 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
The first quarter gave Dahlonega Lumpkin County a 20-6 lead over Temple.
The Tigers battled back to make it 27-20 at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.
