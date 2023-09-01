Lithonia Miller Grove slips past Atlanta Douglass

Lithonia Miller Grove topped Atlanta Douglass 33-28 in a tough tilt at Lithonia Miller Grove High on Aug. 31 in Georgia football action.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Wolverines and the Astros were both scoreless.

Lithonia Miller Grove took control in the third quarter with a 20-14 advantage over Atlanta Douglass.

The Wolverines enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Astros’ 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

