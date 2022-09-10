Big start becomes big finish as Loganville Walnut Grove bowls over Gainesville North Hall

Loganville Walnut Grove broke to an early lead and topped Gainesville North Hall 38-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Loganville Walnut Grove moved in front of Gainesville North Hall 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Loganville Walnut Grove stormed to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans narrowed the gap 7-3 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.