Forsyth Mary Persons rallies to rock Tallapoosa Haralson County

Forsyth Mary Persons stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 38-17 win over Tallapoosa Haralson County in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Tallapoosa Haralson County authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Forsyth Mary Persons at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Rebels at halftime.
Forsyth Mary Persons steamrolled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rebels’ 10-3 advantage in the fourth quarter.
