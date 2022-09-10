Acworth Allatoona rally stops Powder Springs Hillgrove

Acworth Allatoona fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Powder Springs Hillgrove 31-9 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 9.
Powder Springs Hillgrove showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 2-0 advantage over Acworth Allatoona as the first quarter ended.
The Buccaneers kept a 10-2 intermission margin at the Hawks’ expense.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 17-9.
The Buccaneers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
