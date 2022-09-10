Denied: Carrollton blunts Villa Rica on scoreboard

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Carrollton shutout Villa Rica 52-0 during this Georgia football game.
The first quarter gave Carrollton a 7-0 lead over Villa Rica.
The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 31-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Carrollton roared to a 52-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
