Atlanta’s 2023 homicide victims

July 9: Officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Mary George Avenue in northwest Atlanta to find a man with a head injury who was not breathing. Charles Wright, 41, died at the scene from a suspected gunshot wound.

July 9: Tovis Raines Jr., 29, died after being shot around 2:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of McDaniel Street near Metropolitan Parkway. Raines was the father of two young children, according to Channel 2 Action News.

July 9: Officers responded at 1 a.m. to a Texaco gas station at 2100 Metropolitan Parkway and found Octavia Thompson, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries.

July 4: Chasin Homer, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot of his southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Officers were called to the Grove Adams Park complex at 1991 Delowe Drive around 3:15 p.m. Homer died at the scene.

July 2: Leric Hall, 40, died after being shot at the Villages of East Lake apartments on Greenhaven Drive, police said. The southeast Atlanta complex is located near Glenwood Avenue just west of East Lake Golf Club.

July 2: At around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Thornton Street in southwest Atlanta. Kieante Davis, 22, had been shot multiple times, police said, and died at the hospital. Davis, formerly of Andrews, South Carolina, is survived by his parents, three sisters and his grandmother, according to his obituary.

June 30: Cornelius Brooks, 36, died after a dispute ended in gunfire in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood, police said. Officers were called to Charleston Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Brooks died at the scene.

June 25: Jayon Hardy, 17, of Austell, died six days after being shot in the head on Boulevard, police said. A witness told investigators he saw two men chasing Hardy, an incident report states. A gun was found at the scene.

June 24: Atlanta officers were called at around 10:30 p.m. to the Capitol Vanira Apartments on Hank Aaron Drive where ShaNorria Wyche, 19, had been shot to death. “Dreams of making her mother proud by achieving her diploma and continued studies have now been permanently silenced due to such a careless act,” a GoFundMe page said.

June 19: A vigil for two teenagers killed last year turned deadly when shots were fired at The Villages at Carver apartments on Moury Avenue, according to police. Quentyn Burgess, 18, lived in Rhine in south Georgia, according to his obituary.

June 13: Gary Tyner, 23, had been a football standout at Charles Drew High School and was remembered as being respectful and the ultimate competitor on both sides of the ball, his former coach said. Tyner was shot several times and died at Metropolitan Garden Homes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

June 5: Police were called at 2 a.m. to the Columbia at Mechanicsville Crossing apartments at Wells and Humphries streets in southwest Atlanta and found Tremaine Glasper, 28, inside a red sedan. Rapper FN DaDealer, whose real name is Jakobe Moody, was arrested June 29 and charged with murder.

June 4: Lanel Singleton, 27, was fatally shot outside the Ten50 Social Club on Main Street in the Riverside neighborhood. Singleton, who lived in Fairburn, died at the scene, police said.

May 31: Shortly before 8 p.m., officers were called to the Twelve Centennial Park building at 400 West Peachtree Street and found Breanna Woods, 28, with multiple gunshot wounds. Her boyfriend, Douglas Hairston, 30, was later charged with murder, according to police. “She was just such a calming presence and such a beautiful spirit,” Woods’ boss at Black Coffee, Carl Northrop, told The AJC.

May 30: Teisha Brewley was shot to death shortly before 4:30 a.m. while riding in a Cadillac Escalade, being used as an Uber vehicle, police said. She was 31. Investigators believe Brewley was targeted shortly after leaving work. The case remains under investigation. Multiple Guyanese news outlets identified her by an alias, Tisha Brodie. The influencer who had more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, was originally from the South American country and performed as Tavi Baddie at Allure Atlanta, a strip club on Cheshire Bridge Road.

May 28: Fredrick Key, 48, died after being shot several times near a small grocery store in southeast Atlanta, police said. The shooting happened on Conley Road shortly before 4 p.m. Key died after being taken to the hospital for treatment.

May 28: Bre’Asia Powell, 16, died after being shot in the chest in the early-morning hours outside Benjamin E. Mays High School, according to police. Bre’Asia was a rising junior at Mays, where she played basketball and volleyball and was an outstanding student, her family said. The shooting also left another teen injured. Jaquan Withers, 18, and Willie Dennis, 19, were later arrested and charged with murder.

May 23: It was shortly after 10 a.m. when police were notified of a person lying in the middle of a street in the English Avenue neighborhood. Jeron George was found at the intersection of Jett Street and Sunset Avenue with what appeared to be “a trauma wound,” according to police. He was 24.

May 22: Dominic McKibbins, 18, was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting outside Club Bankhead and Fox Phase II, a restaurant and event venue, in northwest Atlanta near Bankhead, police said. Atlanta police got a call around 11 p.m. about a person shot at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

May 20: Devon Mitchell, 17, died from his injuries after being shot on May 11 at the Washington Park Natatorium, located at 102 Ollie Street in northwest Atlanta, according to police. Devon is survived by his mother and three siblings, according to his online obituary.

May 15: Around 11:08 p.m., officers responded to 3871 Redwine Rd SW. and found a man lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was identified as Latrez Williams, 25.

May 12: Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to 2000 block of Sylvan Road. Demarcus Bolton, 35, was found shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bolton lived in Conyers, according to his online obituary. On May 24, Reginald Roberts, 33, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

May 3: Amy St. Pierre, 38, died in the shooting at Northside Medical Midtown, which injured four other women and led to an eight-hour manhunt. St. Pierre, who lived in Virginia-Highland with her husband, and young children, had gone to the medical office for a doctor’s appointment. St. Pierre was a public health analyst focusing on maternal mortality issues for the CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health. Deion Patterson, 24, faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault.

April 30: At around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Forrest Park Road near the Lake Charlotte Nature Preserve and found Larry LaGrant Jr., 40, shot to death.

April 23: Gatti Douse, 45, was shot to death in northwest Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood.

April 20: Around 6 a.m., two shootings were reported about a mile apart. First, dispatchers were alerted that Jalen Curtis, 19, was shot at the Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace. Then they got the call that Korri Jackson, 26, was shot at the One Riverside West community on Main Street. In June, investigators ruled both shootings were homicides.

April 19: Xavier Simmons, 20, was shot and killed at Westside Park in the 1600 block of Johnson Road. “Xavier had a rough life,” a GoFundMe page stated. “He went from being in the foster care system, group homes, shelters and homeless. He did not let his situation turn him into an evil person, he was just living in an evil cruel world.” Days later, Kameron Deal, 21, was arrested and charged with murder.

April 19: Derek Alexander, 21, died after being shot at 3718 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, according to police. Alexander owned the Nema Me Ama clothing line, according to his Facebook page.

April 19: Officers were called to the 2900 block of Humphries Drive at about 12:15 p.m. and found Michael Thornton, 66, had been shot.

April 18: Rasheeda Williams, 35, who was known as Koko Da Doll or Hollywood Koko, was found dead shortly before 11 p.m. at Holmes Plaza on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Williams was featured in an award-winning documentary, “Kokomo City,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and was getting ready to drop a rap album. Jermarcus Jernigan, 17, was later arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

April 14: Ossie Turner, 62, was shot and killed in the West End neighborhood in southwest Atlanta. Officers were called to a residence along Oak Street at about 10:15 p.m. and found Turner injured. According to an incident report, the shooting stemmed from a residential robbery.

April 14: Shortly before 5 p.m., officers were called to the Fairburn Gordon Apartments at 195 Fairburn Road after Melinda Stevens, 44, was found dead by family members. She had blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

April 14: Officers were called to the Cheshire Motor Inn along Cheshire Bridge Road at about 10:45 a.m. There they found Michael Fuller, 54, unconscious and not breathing.

April 11: Ashley Burton, a 37-year-old hairstylist, was shot to death at the City Park Atlanta apartments on Fairburn Road. She was the second Black transgender woman to be shot and killed in April in southwest Atlanta. In June, Darius Mills, 31, was charged with Burton’s murder while in the Fulton County jail on unrelated charges. He was also charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

April 7: Officers were called to a McClendon Circle home in northwest Atlanta shortly before 6 p.m. Sheldron Lamar Mallory, 38, was found behind the home in the woods. He had been shot in the chest.

April 6: An argument between two men led to a shooting that killed Corey Gladney, 36. Officers were called to Cooper Street near Fulton Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood around 3:30 a.m.

April 4: Camryn Price, 21, from South Carolina was killed as she left the Magic City strip club on Forsyth Street with a man, according to police. The couple’s vehicle was shot shortly after 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pryor and Fulton streets, and they stopped for help on the nearby ramp to the Downtown Connector.

April 3: Elijah Jackson, 27, was killed in a shooting that injured three others at Flipper Temple apartments along Abner Terrace, police said. Jackson and the others injured had met with the alleged gunman before shots were fired. Jackson died from his injuries at the hospital.

March 31: Rodrickus Little, 21, was shot to death at an Exxon gas station on Metropolitan Parkway after a dispute with another man, police said. Another man was also shot but survived.

March 28: Derrick Williams, 51, was shot at the Metro Quik Mart along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta about 7:20 p.m. Williams died at the hospital. “You were the definition of a true gentleman...always positive and uplifting,” someone posted on Williams’ online obituary.

March 27: Around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident at Jonesboro Road SE and I-285 eastbound between an 18-wheeler and a sedan. Kefing Jackman-Southerland, 32, was dead in the driver’s seat of the sedan. He had been shot to death.

March 24: Shortly before 7 a.m., a 911 caller reported seeing a person down on North Camp Creek Parkway. Jaquavious Anderson, 25, who lived about eight miles away, had been shot.

March 24: Owen Jackson, 31, was found shot to death inside his car at South Bend Park in southeast Atlanta. Jackson was the father of a 3-month-old, according to a friend.

March 16: A shooting in the parking lot of the American Deli on Hill Street in southeast Atlanta killed LaNorris McFadden, 22. Investigators said McFadden was killed by someone he knew.

March 15: Investigators said Adonnis Williams was shot around 10:50 p.m. the night before at a Shell station on MLK Drive. He then made his way around the corner to the 100 block of Gordon Terrace, where he collapsed and was found the following morning. He was 21. Two 9mm shell casings and 23 bullets were recovered at the scene, police said.

March 8: Hannah Namati, 30, was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Springdale Road. She was the mother of three, according to her obituary.

March 8: Police responded to a shooting call around 2:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue between I-75 and I-85. There, they found Alphonso Faulks, 54, dead from a gunshot wound. A second man was also injured.

Feb. 28: Jatonne Sterling, a Clark Atlanta University student and baseball player, was shot and killed on Beckwith Street near campus. He was 20. Two days later, Atlanta police announced that Keontay Holliman-Peoples, 25, was charged with felony murder.

Feb. 26: Theodore Powell, 50, died after being shot multiple times at 72 Marietta Street. Officers were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. and found Powell with gunshot wounds and a cut to his head.

Feb. 26: Tarsem Singh II, 35, was shot multiple times in the 290 block of Deering Road in the Loring Heights neighborhood. Singh, of Marietta, is survived by a son, according to his obituary.

Feb. 17: Julian Kolb, 20, was shot to death in the 1300 block of Allegheny Street shortly before 5 p.m. His 10-month-old daughter was in the back seat of his car but was not injured. Kolb was a student at Georgia State University, his mother said.

Feb. 17: Christopher Reese, 34, died from the injuries he sustained when he was shot Jan. 24. Officers were called to The Villages at Carver apartments along Moury Avenue at about 1 p.m. on a report of gunfire. When they arrived, witnesses told them they heard gunshots and saw the victim lying on the ground. Reese is survived by his parents and a son, according to his obituary.

Feb. 10: Officers were called to Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 9 at 3501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11 p.m. and found Jerrod Willingham, 31, had been shot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

Feb. 6: Collice Walton, 25, was killed when a fight among teenagers led to gunfire in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. The shooting took place at a home in the 3000 block of Saville Street in the Park in Princeton Lakes neighborhood, Atlanta police said.

Feb. 4: A longtime businessman in the Atlanta nightlife scene, Michael Gidewon, 50, was found shot and killed at one of his clubs, according to police. The shooting happened at Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue. Atlanta police said they were called to the business shortly before 7 a.m.

Jan. 28: Kenny Ponder, 28, died after being shot at a food mart at 807 Conley Road in southeast Atlanta. Someone attempted to drive Ponder to Grady Memorial Hospital, but paramedics met them after the driver was stopped by an officer. Ponder died before arriving at the hospital.

Jan. 28: Aneicia Temple, 25, died after being shot by her boyfriend in a breezeway at the Northside Plaza Apartment Homes on Markham Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood, according to police. She was the first female homicide victim of the year for Atlanta. Shyheem Donley was arrested the same day and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Jan. 27: Atlanta police were called around 8:20 a.m. about a person shot at 30 Marietta Street in Five Points, near the business school of Georgia State University. Officers arrived and found Eric Moffett, 30, shot to death.

Jan. 21: Deshon DuBose, 13, was fatally shot after leaving the Cascade Family Skating rink in southwest Atlanta. The 13-year-old had been there with other teenagers and was shot after gunfire erupted between two groups in the area, a witness told police. Deshon was a seventh-grader at Drew Charter School.

Jan. 14: Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a Buckhead apartment complex on a report of a shooting. Vionta Yancey, 21, died in the complex located in the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle. Two weeks later, the death became a homicide investigation, according to police.