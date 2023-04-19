Person shot to death near SW Atlanta shopping plaza

A person was fatally shot near a shopping plaza in the Harland Terrace neighborhood of southwest Atlanta late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News they found the victim at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Hamilton E. Holmes drives near the Holmes Plaza.
No other details have been released about the victim or the circumstances of shooting. We are working to learn more.
