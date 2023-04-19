BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 West lanes reopen after fatal crash at Downtown Connector
Person shot to death near SW Atlanta shopping plaza

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A person was fatally shot near a shopping plaza in the Harland Terrace neighborhood of southwest Atlanta late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News they found the victim at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Hamilton E. Holmes drives near the Holmes Plaza.

No other details have been released about the victim or the circumstances of shooting. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

