BREAKING | Multiple people shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Several people were shot Wednesday evening at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed they are at the Hills at Greenbriar complex along Campbellton Road. A 911 call was made at about 8:10 p.m. regarding at least one person shot.

Police did not provide the exact number of victims. No information was provided on the incident or a suspected shooter.

The shooting location is directly behind an Atlanta fire station and just north of Arthur B. Langford Parkway.

