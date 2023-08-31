BREAKING | Multiple people shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Several people were shot Wednesday evening at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed they are at the Hills at Greenbriar complex along Campbellton Road. A 911 call was made at about 8:10 p.m. regarding at least one person shot.
Police did not provide the exact number of victims. No information was provided on the incident or a suspected shooter.
The shooting location is directly behind an Atlanta fire station and just north of Arthur B. Langford Parkway.
