Man fatally shot near food mart in SW Atlanta

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

5 minutes ago
A man was shot and killed Friday evening near a small food market in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the Oakland Food Mart located on Oakland Drive shortly before 9 p.m. on reports of a person shot. A 20-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound at the location, authorities confirmed. The victim’s name was not released.

Police did not say where exactly the shooting occurred or where the victim was found on the business property.

No details were released about a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Opinion: Pediatricians' plea for action on gun violence toward kids
