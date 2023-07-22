Man fatally shot near food mart in SW Atlanta

A man was shot and killed Friday evening near a small food market in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the Oakland Food Mart located on Oakland Drive shortly before 9 p.m. on reports of a person shot. A 20-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound at the location, authorities confirmed. The victim’s name was not released.

Police did not say where exactly the shooting occurred or where the victim was found on the business property.

No details were released about a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

