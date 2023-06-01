X

BREAKING: Woman dead in shooting near downtown Atlanta hotel

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 17 minutes ago

A woman was killed Wednesday evening in a shooting near a downtown Atlanta hotel, police said.

Officers were called to the 400 block of West Peachtree Street near Ivan Allen Boulevard regarding shots fired just before 8 p.m. The address corresponds to several businesses, including the Twelve Downtown hotel and a Mellow Mushroom. Police did not say where exactly the shooting took place.

The woman was found at the location in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not say what may have led to the shooting and no information was provided on the suspect.

“Investigators are on scene to gather further details on the incident,” Predmore said.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

