BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested in shooting death of prominent trans woman

A 17-year-old has been arrested in the April 18 shooting death of a prominent transgender woman at a southwest Atlanta shopping plaza, police announced Thursday.
Jermarcus Jernigan is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of Rasheeda Williams, 35, who was known in the transgender community as Koko Da Doll or Hollywood Koko. Jernigan turned himself in Wednesday at a northwest Atlanta police precinct, according to the police department.
Williams appeared to be breathing when she was discovered the night of April 18 by two women at the Holmes Plaza on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A 911 caller told dispatchers it appeared Williams was shot in the face, and she was unconscious.
She was pronounced dead at the scene once authorities arrived.
In surveillance footage confirmed by Atlanta police of the moments leading up to Williams’ death, a man wearing a Falcons jersey could be seen walking behind her. They had also released images of a person of interest wanted for questioning.
In announcing Jernigan’s arrest, police did not say how he was tied to the case. In addition to the murder and assault charges, Jernigan faces a count of possessing a gun during the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail.
Williams was on her way to becoming a star before the shooting, according to those who knew her. She was featured in an award-winning documentary, “Kokomo City,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and was getting ready to drop a music album.
On Saturday evening, a vigil in her honor was held in the parking lot of Holmes Plaza.
She was the second Black trans woman to be shot and killed this month in Atlanta. Ashley Burton, a 37-year-old hairstylist, died April 11 at the City Park Atlanta apartments. A third transgender woman was shot in another part of the city in January.
Atlanta police said they share the public’s concern regarding the recent attacks and were exploring all possible motives.
