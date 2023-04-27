BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested in shooting death of prominent trans woman

In announcing Jernigan’s arrest, police did not say how he was tied to the case. In addition to the murder and assault charges, Jernigan faces a count of possessing a gun during the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Williams was on her way to becoming a star before the shooting, according to those who knew her. She was featured in an award-winning documentary, “Kokomo City,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and was getting ready to drop a music album.

On Saturday evening, a vigil in her honor was held in the parking lot of Holmes Plaza.

She was the second Black trans woman to be shot and killed this month in Atlanta. Ashley Burton, a 37-year-old hairstylist, died April 11 at the City Park Atlanta apartments. A third transgender woman was shot in another part of the city in January.

Atlanta police said they share the public’s concern regarding the recent attacks and were exploring all possible motives.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.