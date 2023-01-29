Atlanta investigators ask for public help ID’ing suspect in deadly shooting

A Friday morning shooting left a man dead in the heart of downtown Atlanta, and police need help identifying and locating the suspect.
Atlanta officers got the call about a person shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 30 Marietta St. in Five Points, near the business school of Georgia State University, police previously said. Responding officers found a man, whose identity was not released, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, the department released stills of security camera footage showing the suspect. He is described as a bald man with a gray beard and a noticeable limp.
Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspect can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
