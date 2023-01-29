Atlanta investigators ask for public help ID’ing suspect in deadly shooting

Atlanta officers got the call about a person shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 30 Marietta St. in Five Points, near the business school of Georgia State University, police previously said. Responding officers found a man, whose identity was not released, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the department released stills of security camera footage showing the suspect. He is described as a bald man with a gray beard and a noticeable limp.