North Fulton resident sentenced in Jan. 6 charge

Woman found shot to death in parking garage of Loring Heights apartment complex

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
30 minutes ago
The sound of police sirens echoed throughout the concrete parking garage of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening after a woman was found dead inside.

Atlanta police responded at around 7:40 p.m. to the Mark at West Midtown on Bishop Street and found a 26-year-old woman unresponsive after being shot. The complex is located in the neighborhood of Loring Heights near the border of Buckhead and Atlantic Station.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews. She was identified as Morgan Lawrence by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have not provided a motive, and the circumstances surrounding her death are unclear at this time. The medical examiner’s office declined to comment.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

