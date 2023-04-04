Woman shot in SUV after leaving downtown Atlanta strip club, police say

According to Channel 2 Action News, the couple was leaving the area of Magic City on Forsyth Street after the club closed early Tuesday morning. Their vehicle took gunfire shortly after 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pryor and Fulton Streets, and they stopped for help on the nearby ramp to the Downtown Connector.

Police found the Cadillac Escalade riddled with bullet holes under the Memorial Drive overpass, Atlanta police Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2 from the scene. Its back window was shattered.