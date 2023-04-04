BreakingNews
Woman shot in SUV after leaving downtown Atlanta strip club, police say

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating what transpired between the time a man and a woman left a popular strip club and a shooting that injured the woman less than a mile away.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the couple was leaving the area of Magic City on Forsyth Street after the club closed early Tuesday morning. Their vehicle took gunfire shortly after 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pryor and Fulton Streets, and they stopped for help on the nearby ramp to the Downtown Connector.

Police found the Cadillac Escalade riddled with bullet holes under the Memorial Drive overpass, Atlanta police Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2 from the scene. Its back window was shattered.

“She was the passenger,” Hunt said of the shooting victim. “The driver was also injured. He was not shot. We believe it was shrapnel.”

The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Because of the extent of her injuries, homicide detectives are investigating.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting, but another vehicle may be involved, according to Hunt. No suspect description was available Tuesday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Beloved strength coach Dave Van Halanger dies
