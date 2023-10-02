SWAT team called to Capitol View home after man found shot in driveway

SWAT officers were called to clear a southwest Atlanta house where a fatal shooting took place overnight, according to authorities.

Officers first got a call about a shooting at a home on Allene Avenue in the Capitol View neighborhood around 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Andrew Smith said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

When homicide investigators arrived, “there was a narcotics connection made,” Smith said, which led to the SWAT team being called to conduct a sweep. Smith did not elaborate further on the alleged narcotics.

Homicide investigators were able to enter securely once the home was cleared.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting or if any suspects have been identified. Police have not released any other information.

