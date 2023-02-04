Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta lounge

The shooting happened at Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue. Authorities said they were called to the business shortly before 7 a.m. and found a man shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ken Lucas, a security guard at Republic Lounge, told Channel 2 Action News that a man who was asked to leave and the club manager got into a fight, resulting in the manager being shot. Police has not publicly identified the victim or confirmed if he was an employee at the lounge.