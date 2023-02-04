Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta lounge

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning at a northwest Atlanta lounge, police said.
The shooting happened at Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue. Authorities said they were called to the business shortly before 7 a.m. and found a man shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ken Lucas, a security guard at Republic Lounge, told Channel 2 Action News that a man who was asked to leave and the club manager got into a fight, resulting in the manager being shot. Police has not publicly identified the victim or confirmed if he was an employee at the lounge.
“I helped (the man) out, but he was putting up a fight,” Lucas said, adding that he walked back into the club and then heard gunshots.
No details were released on a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.
