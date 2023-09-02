2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Atlanta

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
52 minutes ago
X

At least two people were killed and two others were injured in separate overnight shootings across Atlanta, police said.

The first shooting to occur Saturday brought officers to an area of Thomasville Boulevard and Henry Thomas Drive, which is near the Thomasville Recreation Center in southeast Atlanta. Police said they found the victim fatally shot shortly after 1 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the deadly shooting occurred near a home in the 700 block of Norwood Road, less than a mile from where the victim was located, according to authorities.

About two hours later, officers were called to the Fairburn Gordon apartments at 195 Fairburn Road, which is just outside of I-285 in the Adamsville neighborhood of northwest Atlanta. There they found a man fatally shot around 3 a.m., according to police.

The apartment complex, which is split into Fairburn Gordon I and II, is among the 275 complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

From 2017 to 2021, police reported 71 crimes at 195 Fairburn, including a June, 1, 2021 homicide in a drive-by shooting, 28 aggravated assaults, nine robberies and two rapes. At 213 Fairburn, police reported 26 crimes, including eight aggravated assaults and seven robberies.

Friday evening around 11:30 p.m., an exchange of gunfire near a home in the 1600 block of Orlando Street injured two men, police said. At the scene, officers stated that they found one gunshot victim and took him to the hospital. The other victim had already been taken to the hospital by the time police arrived.

Investigators determined that the two men were involved in a verbal fight that led to gunfire. Dontavious Talley, 22, was charged in the incident, but police did not provide the charges he is facing.

Officials did not release the names of the two victims who were killed Saturday morning and no details were provided on the suspected gunmen.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Atlanta Parrotheads mourn the death of Jimmy Buffett1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

NEW DETAILS
K-9 fatally shot, teenage suspect at large in Clayton County
25m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crane truck caused Publix parking deck in Atlanta to collapse
1h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Watch: Acuña receives gift, hug from Freddie Freeman after historic feat
13h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Watch: Acuña receives gift, hug from Freddie Freeman after historic feat
13h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

AJC ON CAMPUS
State lawmakers talk funding formula; freshman class stats
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

K-9 fatally shot, teenage suspect at large in Clayton County
25m ago
Crane truck caused Publix parking deck in Atlanta to collapse
1h ago
2 men sentenced to life in prison in 2021 Spalding double homicide
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

A Georgia woman’s audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail
Georgia vs. Tennessee-Martin: TV, online, radio information
2h ago
Scenes from Jimmy Buffett’s 2009 Atlanta concert at Lakewood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top