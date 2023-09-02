2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Atlanta

At least two people were killed and two others were injured in separate overnight shootings across Atlanta, police said.

The first shooting to occur Saturday brought officers to an area of Thomasville Boulevard and Henry Thomas Drive, which is near the Thomasville Recreation Center in southeast Atlanta. Police said they found the victim fatally shot shortly after 1 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the deadly shooting occurred near a home in the 700 block of Norwood Road, less than a mile from where the victim was located, according to authorities.

About two hours later, officers were called to the Fairburn Gordon apartments at 195 Fairburn Road, which is just outside of I-285 in the Adamsville neighborhood of northwest Atlanta. There they found a man fatally shot around 3 a.m., according to police.

The apartment complex, which is split into Fairburn Gordon I and II, is among the 275 complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

From 2017 to 2021, police reported 71 crimes at 195 Fairburn, including a June, 1, 2021 homicide in a drive-by shooting, 28 aggravated assaults, nine robberies and two rapes. At 213 Fairburn, police reported 26 crimes, including eight aggravated assaults and seven robberies.

Friday evening around 11:30 p.m., an exchange of gunfire near a home in the 1600 block of Orlando Street injured two men, police said. At the scene, officers stated that they found one gunshot victim and took him to the hospital. The other victim had already been taken to the hospital by the time police arrived.

Investigators determined that the two men were involved in a verbal fight that led to gunfire. Dontavious Talley, 22, was charged in the incident, but police did not provide the charges he is facing.

Officials did not release the names of the two victims who were killed Saturday morning and no details were provided on the suspected gunmen.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.