18-year-old shot, killed at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

An 18-year-old was shot to death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Monday night, according to police.
Atlanta officers got a call about a person shot at the 33Ninety apartments around 9:15 p.m. The units are at 3390 Fairburn Road in the Ben Hill neighborhood just north of Camp Creek Parkway.
When police arrived they found the teen, whose name has not been released, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not said if they have identified a suspect.
Veronica Camacho, who lives nearby, told Channel 2 Action News that she heard several gunshots and ducked for cover.
“The first thing I did was hide underneath my bed, just away from the walls,” she told the news station. “I didn’t know where they were coming from. I knew it was right near me. It was very close by.”
The apartments are among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards.
Just between 2017 and mid-2023, police reported 118 crimes at the location. That included two killings — one in March 2019 and another in December 2020. There have also been 19 aggravated assaults reported at the address and four robberies, among other incidents logged during that time span.
The complex’s management company, Ghan & Cooper Commercial Properties, did not immediately return a request for comment.
No other details about Monday’s shooting have been released by authorities.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
