18-year-old shot, killed at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

Veronica Camacho, who lives nearby, told Channel 2 Action News that she heard several gunshots and ducked for cover.

“The first thing I did was hide underneath my bed, just away from the walls,” she told the news station. “I didn’t know where they were coming from. I knew it was right near me. It was very close by.”

The apartments are among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards.

Just between 2017 and mid-2023, police reported 118 crimes at the location. That included two killings — one in March 2019 and another in December 2020. There have also been 19 aggravated assaults reported at the address and four robberies, among other incidents logged during that time span.

The complex’s management company, Ghan & Cooper Commercial Properties, did not immediately return a request for comment.

No other details about Monday’s shooting have been released by authorities.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.