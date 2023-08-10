Man fatally shot near businesses in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood

A man died Wednesday evening soon after he was found shot near several businesses in the Kirkwood neighborhood in Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Hosea Williams Drive and Howard Street on reports of a person shot. At the scene, police said they found a gunshot victim in critical condition.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he eventually died. His identity was not released.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. No other details were released.

The intersection where the crime scene is situated is home to a Tex-Mex restaurant and a paint store.

