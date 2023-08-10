Man fatally shot near businesses in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
46 minutes ago
X

A man died Wednesday evening soon after he was found shot near several businesses in the Kirkwood neighborhood in Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Hosea Williams Drive and Howard Street on reports of a person shot. At the scene, police said they found a gunshot victim in critical condition.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he eventually died. His identity was not released.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. No other details were released.

The intersection where the crime scene is situated is home to a Tex-Mex restaurant and a paint store.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Georgia colleges and universities – when do fall 2023 classes begin?

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

‘Derogatory and false’: Fulton DA denies rumors circulated by Trump
6h ago

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

AJC ON THE SCENE
Regulars at Florida Publix that sold $1.58B lotto ticket gutted by near miss
6h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
8h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
8h ago

WeWork warns it might not survive. What might that mean for Atlanta?
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: GBI

GBI: 3 arrested after state trooper shoots tire of stolen SUV in DeKalb
5h ago
GBI: Suspect critically injured in chase, shootout with police near Adairsville
6h ago
Man killed in shooting at troubled Oakland City apartments in SW Atlanta
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
17h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top