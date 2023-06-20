X

BREAKING: At least 1 killed in SE Atlanta double shooting, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

At least one person is dead following a double shooting at a troubled apartment complex in southeast Atlanta on Monday evening, authorities said.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to The Villages at Carver apartments along Moury Avenue for a report of two men shot. Police confirmed one of the victims died. The condition of the other man is unknown at this time.

The apartment complex is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

