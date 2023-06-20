BREAKING: At least 1 killed in SE Atlanta double shooting, police say

At least one person is dead following a double shooting at a troubled apartment complex in southeast Atlanta on Monday evening, authorities said.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to The Villages at Carver apartments along Moury Avenue for a report of two men shot. Police confirmed one of the victims died. The condition of the other man is unknown at this time.

The apartment complex is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.