Man dies after being shot several times near Underground Atlanta, cops say

Crime & Public Safety
17 minutes ago
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday in downtown Atlanta, according to authorities.

Atlanta police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 80 block of Peachtree Street SW for a person shot call. The area is near Underground Atlanta and the Fulton County Courthouse. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died, police said. His identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News that the gunfire appeared to start after a dispute and the shooter ran away from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

