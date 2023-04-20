BREAKING: Police investigate 2nd shooting this month at NW Atlanta complex

Flipper Temple, which is located on Abner Terrace near Westside Atlanta Charter School, was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

The complex was the site of 51 reported crimes from 2017 to 2021, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found. Last year, police investigated at least one other shooting there in which the victim was shot in the leg after being approached by a man demanding money.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene of the latest shooting to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.