BREAKING: Police investigate 2nd shooting this month at NW Atlanta complex

Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting investigation at the Flipper Temple apartment complex Thursday morning for the second time this month.
Officers were called to the complex in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood shortly before 6 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. A crime scene has been established while uniformed officers wait on investigators.
Police have not provided information on any victims.
On April 3, another shooting brought homicide investigators to Flipper Temple in the middle of the afternoon. Two people were found wounded, and 27-year-old Elijah Jackson died at a hospital. Two others later showed up at a hospital with injuries, according to police Lt. Andrew Smith.
Smith told Channel 2 Action News that the victims, all in their 20s, had met with the gunman before being shot.
Flipper Temple, which is located on Abner Terrace near Westside Atlanta Charter School, was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
The complex was the site of 51 reported crimes from 2017 to 2021, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found. Last year, police investigated at least one other shooting there in which the victim was shot in the leg after being approached by a man demanding money.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene of the latest shooting to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Ben Gray