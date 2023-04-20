BREAKING: Police investigate 2nd shooting this month at NW Atlanta complex

BreakingNews
Police investigate 2nd shooting this month at NW Atlanta complex
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting investigation at the Flipper Temple apartment complex Thursday morning for the second time this month.

Officers were called to the complex in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood shortly before 6 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. A crime scene has been established while uniformed officers wait on investigators.

Police have not provided information on any victims.

On April 3, another shooting brought homicide investigators to Flipper Temple in the middle of the afternoon. Two people were found wounded, and 27-year-old Elijah Jackson died at a hospital. Two others later showed up at a hospital with injuries, according to police Lt. Andrew Smith.

Smith told Channel 2 Action News that the victims, all in their 20s, had met with the gunman before being shot.

Explore1 killed, 3 others injured in shooting at troubled NW Atlanta apartments

Flipper Temple, which is located on Abner Terrace near Westside Atlanta Charter School, was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

The complex was the site of 51 reported crimes from 2017 to 2021, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found. Last year, police investigated at least one other shooting there in which the victim was shot in the leg after being approached by a man demanding money.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene of the latest shooting to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

