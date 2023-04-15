BreakingNews
Urban League warns of extremism in State of Black America report
Man fatally shot in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the West End neighborhood in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to a residence along Oak Street at about 10:15 p.m. on a person shot call. At the scene, police said they found a man injured.

The gunshot victim, who was identified to Channel 2 Action News as a 60-year-old, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting. No details were released on a suspect.

The shooting happened just across the street from the West End Park and a few blocks away from The Mall West End.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

