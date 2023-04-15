Man fatally shot in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood

A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the West End neighborhood in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to a residence along Oak Street at about 10:15 p.m. on a person shot call. At the scene, police said they found a man injured.
The gunshot victim, who was identified to Channel 2 Action News as a 60-year-old, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.
Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting. No details were released on a suspect.
The shooting happened just across the street from the West End Park and a few blocks away from The Mall West End.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
