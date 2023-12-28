BREAKING | Man killed in shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

BreakingNews
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot to death at the Constitution Hill Apartments in southwest Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety
By
30 minutes ago

A man is dead after being shot Thursday at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 5 p.m. to the Constitution Hill Apartments on Constitution Road about a person shot. The complex is a short distance from Moreland Avenue in the Leila Valley neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found the man dead. His identity was not released. Authorities did not say what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

“Homicide investigators have been notified and are responding,” police spokesman John Predmore said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

