BREAKING | Man killed in shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

A man is dead after being shot Thursday at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 5 p.m. to the Constitution Hill Apartments on Constitution Road about a person shot. The complex is a short distance from Moreland Avenue in the Leila Valley neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found the man dead. His identity was not released. Authorities did not say what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.