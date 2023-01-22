BreakingNews
Multiple people shot in Brookhaven neighborhood
Separate shootings claim 2 lives across Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
A suspect in one of the shootings is in custody

Two people died in separate shootings across Atlanta Saturday evening and Sunday morning, according to authorities.

In the first case, city officers were called to the 3400 block of Lakeside Drive, not far from Lenox Square, around 6 p.m., police said in a statement. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was located and taken into custody.

Investigators believe the gunfire stemmed from an argument between the suspect and victim, who appeared to know each other, police said. No other details have been released, and police have not said if the suspect has been charged.

By Sunday morning, another person was fatally shot, Channel 2 Action News reported. This time, the incident took place on the other side of the city along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

No other details have been released by police in that case.

