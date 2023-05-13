X

Man found fatally shot near SW Atlanta shopping center

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was found shot to death Friday evening near several stores in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to reports of a person shot in the 2000 block of Sylvan Road. A 26-year-old man was found shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that a verbal dispute led to gunfire. The victim was not publicly identified and no information was provided on a suspect.

The complex where the victim was found houses a Boost Mobile, a Chevron gas station and other local businesses. The area is just north of Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

